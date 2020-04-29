Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi No Longer MVPs As Premier League Stars Dominate Top 10

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus crisis that has wreaked havoc on the football world, the once-dominant duo of Cristiano and Lionel Messi is no longer at the top of the list for the Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in the world. In fact, transfer values and prices have descended to extreme lows amid the coronavirus crisis and Cristiano Ronaldo unusually finds himself 46th on the MVPs list with Lionel Messi still in the top 10, but only just. PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe leads the way along with the new-age Premier League stars dominating the top 10.

ALSO READ: UEFA Plan Games At Neutral Venues After France Suspends Football Until September: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dynasty coming to an end?

Since over a decade, football has been dominated by arguably two of the greatest forwards to ever grace the sport, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors while Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has six of those prestigious awards to his name. Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the world was able to witness a spectacular battle for supremacy but that rivalry is now entering its twilight stages. With the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dynasty coming to an end, football has given rise to the newer generation of talents emerging from the Premier League although PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Neymar claim the top two spots on the current chart of football MVPs.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Deny Contact From Mike Tyson's company Swissx Over Camp Nou Naming Rights deal

Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 40 list of MVPs

The Juventus star might be entering the final stages of his career but still managed 23 goals for the Serie A giants this season. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo is not even in the top 40 of the MVP according to Transfermarkt. Cristiano Ronaldo saw his value drop to £54 million from £67.5 million in December.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Lionel Messi makes top 10 as Kylian Mbappe tops the chart

The report from Transfermarkt has a number of Premier League superstars but PSG forward Kylian Mbappe leads the way. The 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe won the World Cup with France in 2018 and is reportedly on the transfer wishlist of nearly every top club in Europe. Mbappe is valued at £162m while Man City's Raheem Sterling and Mbappe's teammate, Neymar share the 2nd spot, each valued at £115.2m. Premier League stars Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne combine to share the fourth spot valued at £108m each. Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (£105.3m) takes up the eight spot with Lionel Messi in ninth (£100m). Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold (£89.1m) wraps up the top 10.

ALSO READ: Paulo Dybala Tests Positive For Fourth Time After Coronavirus Detection Six Weeks Ago