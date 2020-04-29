Neymar Has Cost PSG €111 MILLION For Playing 80 Games In Three Years

PSG made a big statement back in 2017 when they shelled out a mammoth €222 million to bring in Neymar Jr from Barcelona. The former Santos FC player has been in and out of trouble while playing for PSG in the last three years. Neymar made the headlines last summer as he publicly pushed for a move back to LaLiga giants Barcelona but PSG were reluctant to let their prized asset leave. Neymar remained at PSG after the end of the transfer window but took some time to return to the first team setup after facing severe backlash from the PSG Ultras.

Ligue 1 canceled by French Prime Minister on Tuesday

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirms earlier reports that the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season will not be able to resume 🇫🇷⚽️ pic.twitter.com/qi3kswxSrq — James Nalton (@JDNalton) April 28, 2020

Neymar has cost PSG €111 MILLION for 80 games in the last three years

The recent coronavirus crisis will most likely see Neymar remain in Paris for at least another season. The 2011 FIFA Puskas award winner is one of the highest earners at PSG. Neymar's salary with PSG per week amounts to around £600,000 ahead of Kylian Mbappe £375,000 on a weekly basis. Since arriving in Paris in 2017, Neymar has played in 80 out of 155 games for PSG. This meant that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Co. pay him €37 million per season. Each time Neymar steps on to the pitch it costs PSG around €1,400,000 which adds up to €111 million for the 80 games he appeared in.

Neymar stats in Ligue 1 for PSG before the 2019-20 season was suspended

🔢 @neymarjr's Ligue 1 season by numbers



🙋‍♂️ Apps -- 15

⚽️ Goals -- 13

🅰️ Assists -- 6

🔫 Shots per 90 -- 4.8

🔑 Key Passes per 90 -- 2.7

⛹️ Dribbles per 90 -- 6.1

📈 Rating -- 8.58 pic.twitter.com/GMjI2CVLKh — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 28, 2020

