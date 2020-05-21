Willy Caballero And Olivier Giroud Extend Contracts With Chelsea By A Year

Chelsea football club, on Wednesday, announced that the goalkeeper Willy Caballero and striker Olivier Giroud had extended their contracts by a year. The contract extensions will keep the two players at the club till the end of the 2020-21 season.

READ: Cross-border Leagues Seen As Idea For Post-pandemic Soccer

Double contact extensions for Chelsea

We have some @willy_caballero contract news! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2020

The announcements were made in quick succession and regarding the extension, Caballero said, "I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League. It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it. I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract. I’m sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy."

READ: Augsburg Coach Admits He Was 'naive, Stupid' To Breach Lockdown Ahead Of Bundesliga Return

More contract news! ✍️ — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) May 20, 2020

The 38-year-old joined the Blues in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City, where he had spent three seasons. He made 13 appearances in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge and this season, he has made nine appearances.

READ: Six Test Positive For Coronavirus At 3 Premier League Clubs As Training Resumes

Giroud, on the other hand, said, "I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea. I can’t wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates. I’m looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so."

Coach Frank Lampard, on the other hand, said, "Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general. He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season."

READ: Was Hitler A Schalke Fan? Bundesliga Side Gives Fitting Response To Leading UK Newspaper