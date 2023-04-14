'With All Due Respect To Cristiano Ronaldo, I Enjoyed Seeing Him Cry': Morocco Player

Cristiano Ronaldo had a disappointing run in the World Cup as Portugal crashed out of the tournament following a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Morocco. Portugal were expected to sail through to the last four with ease but Morocco inflicted a very surprising defeat to Ronaldo and Co. Morocco went on to lose 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff.

Sofiane Boufal revealed he enjoyed seeing Ronaldo crying during the World Cup

Former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal played a pretty pivotal role in Morocco's recent revival on the international stage as he was involved in all the matches as the African country produced a miraculous performance in World Cup. Ronaldo was distraught after the game and left the pitch in tears as the entire world witnessed its downfall.

But in an explosive interview with the Qatari channel Alkass, The Al-Rayyan forward revealed he was very happy to see Ronaldo crying. "With all due respect to Ronaldo, I enjoyed seeing him cry more than how we cried. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo and the club I wish to play for is Barcelona."

Ronaldo's sufferings piled up more as his archrival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy following a very intriguing final against France. This was supposed to be Ronaldo's last dance in this competition as the 38-year-old looks in the last leg of his storied career. However, it is likely Ronaldo might play in the Euros next year.

CR7 gets Rudi Garcia sacked at Al Nassr?

The former Manchester United striker was also allegedly behind Rudi Garcia's sacking at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese international was roped in by the Saudi Arabian club earlier but their fortunes have dropped since then. In an official statement, the club announced that they parted ways with the former AS Roma manager in mutual consent. "Al Nassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months."

"We can announce that our U19 coach, Mr. Dinko Jelicic will be the new head coach for the first team. Good luck, Mr. Dinko.