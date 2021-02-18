Wolfsberg Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Following a top-place finish in the Group J standings, Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Wolfsberg in the round of 32 of the Europa League. The match will be played on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Here are the Wolfsberg vs Tottenham live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Wolfsberg vs Tottenham live?

The Europa League live broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The Wolfsberg vs Tottenham live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Further details on Europa League live stream are as follows:

Venue: Puskas Arena

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 11:25 PM IST

Wolfsberg vs Tottenham prediction and preview

Wolfsberg managed a second-place finish in Group K having racked up 10 points in six games. They won three games in total while conceding defeats on two occasions. The Austrian outfit has racked up three victories in the previous five games across competitions, including a win in the most recent fixture.

#HeungMinSon 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙨 ⚽



📺 Watch the full press conference on YouTube ⤵️#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 17, 2021

Jose Mourinho's men finished as the leaders of Group J. Tottenham won four of the six group stage games, bagging 13 points to their credit. Interestingly, Spurs conceded just one defeat, against second-placed Antwerp. The north Londoners have struggled for fine form recently, with four defeats in their previous five Premier League games.

Wolfsberg vs Tottenham team news

Wolfsberg have a couple of injuries ahead of the crucial clash. Eliel Peretz misses out due to a muscle injury. He is expected to return in the coming weeks. Besides, midfielder Mario Leitgeb sustained a muscle injury last week and hence has been excluded from the squad.

Jose Mourinho also faces some injury concerns. Sergio Reguilon is set to sit out on the sidelines due to a muscle injury. Midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is yet to recover from a hamstring injury, while Serge Aurier sustained a calf injury a few days back and is expected to miss out on a couple of games.

Wolfsberg vs Tottenham probable XIs

Wolfsberg: Alexander Kofler, Dominik Baumgartner, Gustav Henriksson, Luka Lochoshvili, Michael Novak, Sven Sprangler, Matthäus Taferner, Jonathan Scherzer, Dario Vizinger, Dejan Joveljić, Thorsten Röcher

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Wolfsberg vs Tottenham prediction

Wolfsberg have been in decent form comparatively and hence are the favourites to win the tie 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Tottenham Twitter