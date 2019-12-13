Wolves Better Manchester United In Europa League Game Against Besiktas; Here's How

Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Besiktas on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League. Wolves scored 4 goals in a span of 10 minutes in the second half. They finished their group stage campaign being second in Group K, while also qualifying for the next round.

Diogo Jota scores a hat-trick in 11 minutes

Wolves had a quite start to the game. Both the teams did not score in the first half of the match. However, the second half was all the more exciting. Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the Premier League side within a span of 11 minutes. He scored the opener for his side in the 57th minute, giving a much-needed lead to his side. Besiktas goalkeeper Yuvakuran was able to save Leander Dendoncker’s powerful strike but could not deny Jota scoring from the rebound in the 63rd minute. Leander Dendoncker scored the team’s third goal of the night from a corner, four minutes later. Jota completed his hat-trick from a counter-attack in the 68th minute. Diogo Jota has now scored 6 goals in 20 games across all competitions.

Wolves are through to the next round of the Europa League

Wolves finished second in Group K of the UEFA Europa League, securing their spot in the Round of 32 along with club Braga. During their group stage campaign, they won 4 games, while drawing and losing once. The UEFA Europa League draw for Round of 32 will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Wolves will play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

Wolves are placed 6th on the Premier League table, tied equally at 24 points with fifth-placed Manchester United. They have played a total of 16 Premier League games, winning five, while drawing on nine occasions. Wolves have also suffered defeat twice so far. They will next play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

