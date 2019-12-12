Carlo Ancelotti's Agent Flies To London To Hold Talks With Everton

Former Napoli manager Carlo Ancelloti's agent has come to London in order to hold talks with Premier League club Everton over a potential job. According to reports, Ancelloti is also on their radar of Arsenal after he sacked by Napoli. According to reports, the Gunners are ready to hold talks with the former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager, who is one of their top targets since Unai Emery's dismissal. It is being said that Everton has identified Ancelloti as their only target whereas Arsenal has a long list of potential candidates.

Ancelloti to Everton?

Ancelloti is in favour of returning to England once Napoli pay his severance package. According to reports, Everton is ready to offer the highly accomplished manager with a two and a half year deal alongside the required funds to bring in quality players as the Toffees are languishing four places above the relegation zone in the 14th position with a mere 17 points from 16 matches. However, Everton confirmed till the time a new manager is not appointed, Duncan Ferguson will be at the helm when they travel to Manchester United on December 15.

Read: Gennaro Gattuso Likely To Manage Napoli If Carlo Ancelotti Leaves

Napoli sack Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli parted ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti despite their thumping 4-0 win of Genk that saw them qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League. The Italian side ended their 9-game winless run on December 10, but it wasn't enough to save Ancelotti from the chop. Speculations about Ancelotti's future were fanned as recent British media reports indicate that the Italian is now linked to the likes of Everton and Arsenal.

SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact. — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 10, 2019

Read: MLS 2019: Carlos Vela Beats Zlatan Ibrahimovic To Win Double Honours

Carlo Ancelotti was only in his second season in charge of Napoli. After guiding the club to a second-place finish in the Serie A last season, things did not go according to plan for the Italian at Naples. Just last month, Ancelotti and several players were involved in a dispute with Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis.

Napoli lie 17 points behind league-leaders Inter Milan at the 7th place in Serie A. Poor performances coupled with off-field unrest meant Ancelotti was already walking on thin ice for the last few weeks and following a run of just a solitary win in 8 games, he has finally been relieved of his duties. Apparently, Carlo Ancelotti himself wasn't aware of his predicament as in the post-match interview, the Italian said that he would hold talks over his future on with Aurelio De Laurentiis and arrive at a consensus.

Read: Ronaldinho, Neymar And Lionel Messi Hooked On To Football-table Tennis Game Called Teqball

Read: Andy Murray Confesses His Love For 'Football Manager'; Says He Is A Massive Arsenal Fan

(With inputs from agencies)