World Cup 2022: Sundar Pichai Says Google Search Recorded ‘highest-ever Traffic’ In 25 Yrs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and revealed an interesting development about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

In his tweet after Argentina’s victory over France to clinch the World Cup title, Pichai revealed that Google search recorded its highest-ever traffic in 25 years during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday night. The Google CEO revealed his thoughts on the matter by saying that it looked like the entire world was searching about just one thing.

“Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing,” Pichai wrote in his tweet on Monday.

While the tweet went viral among football fans within no time, it also received a reply from popular podcaster and Youtuber Lex Fridman, who made an interesting remark. “Awesome. Over a billion people tuned in, united by their love of the game. That's the best thing about football: it's a truly global game that unites us,” Fridman said.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France: As it happened

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final kicked off with Argentina taking an early lead at the Lusail Stadium, courtesy of a 23rd-minute penalty goal by Lionel Messi. Argentina doubled their lead in the 36th minute with Angel Di Maria’s strike and led the game by 2-0 till the 80th minute. Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for France through a penalty at 80’, before netting another gorgeous goal in the very next minute.

As the game went into extra time, Messi scored his second goal of the night in the 108th minute, while Mbappe yet again found the equalizer in the 118th minute. The summit clash ended up being a 3-3 draw after the extra time and it went into the penalty shootout to decide a winner. Argentina won the shootout by 4-2 to become the World Cup champion for the third time in history.