Smriti Mandhana Opens Up On RCB's Disastrous Start To WPL 2023; 'I Really Did Not Expect'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are not having a great run at the Women's Premier League 2023 as they have lost their first four encounters of the tournament and are sitting at the bottom of the table. The Smriti Mandhana-led side has big names like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, and Richa Ghosh but none of them have not performed as per their expectations.

Now, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has come up with a heartfelt message for the RCB fans. Speaking on the team's YouTube channel Mandhana said, "This is the toughest start. after the fourth match we definitely had those hard chats in the dressing room, with the coach and with Mike around. It's not the best place to be around as a team, but the girls have been amazing, the way they have reacted to this, I really did not expect them to be so close together."

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana's team's horror show in WPL 2023

Addressing the importance of both batting and bowling needs to perform in the match Smriti Mandhana added, "We have not had the best of starts, can't even say that the batting went well or the bowling went well. We were lacking in both the departments, we have to work and solve the problems. The practice sessions before the games are really important, we spoke to the bowlers, and had one-on-one sessions, where we spoke about how to contribute more."

Smriti Mandhana herself also has not been able to perform in the WPL which has been one of the biggest reasons behind RCB's failure till now in the tournament. Mandhana said, "In terms of my batting as well, I had to work on a few things to get the team to the best score possible and with bowlers, I think mostly, we had to have that clarity to tell them and maybe focus on these few balls. So, hopefully, we can correct them out."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in their next match which is almost a virtual knockout match for the team. If RCB wishes to finish in the top three they need to win all of their remaining matches by good margins and also hope other teams results go in their favor.