WST Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Matchday 15 of the ongoing A-League in Australia has Western United taking on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the AAMI Park on January 30 and is scheduled to kick off at 11.35 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the WST vs MLV Dream11 prediction, playing 11 among other details of this A-League encounter.

Western United walk into the match brimming with confidence after playing out a nine-goal thriller against Perth Glory in their last outing in the A-League. The hosts managed to score five goals within 90 minutes while having four different goal scorers as they outscored their opponents in the last 10 minutes of the game. Currently, slotted 7th on the league table, Mark Rudan’s men will be looking to build on this positive momentum and collect three crucial points on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory will walk into the match following a narrow 2-1 win against Perth Glory in their latest outing. It was their first win of the season after two losses at the beginning which saw them slotted 11th on the A-League table with 3 points to their name.

WST vs MLV Playing 11

Western United- Filip Kurto, Tomoki Imai, Tomislav Uskok, Aaron Calver, Steven Lustica, Connor Pain, Dylan Pierias, Victor Sanchez, Alessandro Diamanti, Iker Guarrotxena ,Besart Berisha

Melbourne Victory- Max Crocombe, Ryan Shotton, Nick Ansell, Storm Roux, Adama Traore, Jacob Butterfield, Leigh Broxham, Jake Brimmer, Brandon Lauton, Ben Folami, Marco Rojas

WST vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Filip Kurto

Defenders- Aaron Calver, Storm Roux, Tomislav Uskok, Adama Traore

Midfielders- Jake Brimmer, Alessandro Diamanti, Jacob Butterfield, Victor Sanchez

Strikers- Besart Berisha, Marco Rojas

WST vs MLV Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Marco Rojas or Besart Berisha

Vice-Captain- Jake Brimmer or Victor Sanchez

WST vs MLV Match Prediction

Both teams come into the match after beating Perth Glory and will be looking for a positive outcome in their favour at the end of the 90 minutes. However. Western United FC seem to be a more cohesive unit as the hosts look to have found their combination and look likely to walk away with all three points.

Prediction- Western United 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above WST vs MLV Dream11 prediction, WST vs MLV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. TheWST vs MLV Dream11 Team and WST vs MLV Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.