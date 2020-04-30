Xabi Alonso Being Considered To Replace Mikel Arteta As Pep Guardiola's Assistant

Former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder, Xabi Alonso is reportedly being considered as one of the leading candidates to become Pep Guardiola's assistant at Man City. The spot of an assistant manager has been vacant at Man City since Mikel Arteta left to take over the managerial job at Arsenal earlier this season. Man City will look to find Mikel Arteta's replacement in the summer and 38-year-old Xabi Alonso is being seen as the frontrunner to fill the position. Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola have previously worked together back in their Bayern Munich days.

Man City assistant: Xabi Alonso being considered as a potential option

Man City will also keep in mind alternatives and one of the first names being considered is off Rodolfo Borrell. Rodolfo Borrell is already an integral part of Man City's coaching staff and is been considered as an option to assist Pep Guardiola next season. However, it is more likely that Man City will appoint an outsider. Xabi Alonso is currently managing Real Sociedad's B team, who are placed fifth in the Spanish third division league. Xabi Alonso has also managed Real Madrid's Under-14 team. Xabi Alonso visited Man CIty in 2018 to learn the club's coaching techniques. Andres Iniesta and David Silva are also considered as the possible candidates to fill Mikel Arteta's role at Man City.

Man City assistant: Xabi Alonso left Real Madrid for Pep Guardiola

Xabi Alonso admitted that he left Real Madrid for Bayern Munich in 2014 to gain experience while playing under Guardiola. In an interview with The Athletic last November, Xabi Alonso stated,"'I was so curious to find out (Guardiola's) secrets. He has relentless natural enthusiasm. Football seasons are long but right until the very end, Pep never seemed to be tired. He was alert, always ready. For the players, maybe this gave us an extra few metres in our legs when it mattered most."

June 8th for the @premierleague return! This is being briefed anonymously. No-one wants to put their name against this one! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 30, 2020

In the meantime, Pep Guardiola will have to do without a Man City assistant when the Premier League return comes to fruition. Recent reports have claimed that a Premier League return is being mooted for June 8, with Man United legend Gary Neville confirming as much on Twitter this week. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government reportedly gave the league the go-ahead to start planning for a return in June.

