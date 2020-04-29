Barcelona Planning To Offload All Except Messi, Ter Stegen Amidst COVID-19 Loss: Report

The coronavirus pandemic looks to have taken a massive toll on the economic situation of many European clubs. Almost all the clubs have asked their players to accept a deduction in their wages following the coronavirus outbreak. It looks like Spanish giants Barcelona are also on the receiving end of the global economic fall. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have reportedly made all their players available in the transfer window except skipper Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Coronavirus financial crisis: Everyone for sale except Lionel Messi and Ter Stegen

The report suggests that Barcelona will be willing to sell any of their players in the upcoming transfer market to cope up with the economic loss. It took some convincing from Barcelona's board to make their players agree to the 70% deduction of the wages. However, Lionel Messi cleared the air by stating that players were always ready to take a cut in their salary to support their side. Barcelona are now looking out for different measures to carry themselves out of the economic burden.

Coronavirus financial crisis: Lionel Messi-led side walking towards bankruptcy?

A Barcelona presidential candidate revealed that the Catalan-based club are reportedly penetrating towards 'economic bankruptcy' amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Victor Font, who is considered to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu at Barcelona's helm, wrote an open letter stating that the economic risks at Barcelona have now become "gigantic". Barcelona will look to off-load some deadwood in the squad like Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to collect funds for the side. The duo costed a total of £267 milllion to Barcelona and the defending LaLiga champions will look to gain as much cash as possible by trading them.

Coronavirus Spain: LaLiga return date

The most probable options for LaLiga return dates are 28-29 May, 6-7 June and 28-29 June.

Lionel Messi's statement about the salary deduction

