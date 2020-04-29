Kylian Mbappe Calls 'idol' Ronaldo's 2018 Bicycle Kick As The 'best Goal He Has Ever Seen'

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has always admired footballing great Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappe admitted that he was a huge fan of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while he was growing up. Kylian Mbappe had posters of Cristiano Ronaldo in his bedroom as he idolised the player to such an extent.

In a recent interview with beIN Sports, the 2018 World Cup winner named Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar. Kylian Mbappe added that one needs to take inspiration from the best if they want to reach at the top level.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Kylian Mbappe idolised the legends while growing up

Kylian Mbappe looks to be inclined a bit towards the Portuguese in the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. And Cristiano Ronaldo shares the same respect for Kylian Mbappe as well. Cristiano Ronaldo ranks the 21-year-old highly as he recently stated that Mbappe is the future and the present. "He's a fantastic player, very fast, and he will be the future," said Cristiano Ronaldo in a promotional video for Nike.

Kylian Mbappe's favourite goal is a Cristiano Ronaldo one

Kylian Mbappe revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick vs Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2017-18 is the best goal he has ever seen. Kylian Mbappe was left in awe after he saw Cristiano Ronaldo delivering that goal. Kylian Mbappe also discussed the goal with Gigi Buffon, who was the victim of Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible athletism.

"I had the chance to play with Gigi and he talked to me about it and the feeling he had when it happened during this legendary goal, so I would say this one." Kylian Mbappe added that his goal against Croatia in the World Cup finals is his favourite goal that he has scored so far. He added that it was the most important goal he scored until now.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's historic goal that stunned Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe transfer: Will the star play for Real Madrid like his idol?

Kylian Mbappe has been rumoured to join Real Madrid in the near future. However. the Los Blancos might have to wait for a few seasons to sign Kylian Mbappe as the coronavirus pandemic could affect the club's finances. Kylian Mbappe has always shown his respect towards Zinedine Zidane and the French coach might just convince the wonderboy to join the giants of Spain in the coming years.

