YEC Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Del Rey Match Preview

Valencia will visit the Jose Zorrilla stadium to take on Yeclano in their second round of the Copa del Rey. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 7, with kick-off at 11.30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the YEC vs VAL Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and top picks among other match details.

Valencia have had a torrid time in their ongoing Laliga campaign. They are dangerously close to the relegation zone and are currently' slotted 17th in the league table. With seven draws and as many losses and just three wins, Javi Gracia's men have been able to register only 16 points from 17 games Valencia will be looking to sort out their issues and try something different in an attempt to improve the team's form.

Also Read Yeclano Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

YEC vs VAL Dream11 team (Squads)

Yeclano: Gianni Cassaró,Carlos Selfa, Carlos Felipe Rodríguez Rangel, Manuel Castillo Ortega, David Puche Martínez, Ayoze, Pablo Vivanco, Marcos Álvarez, Christian, Álvaro Navarro, Iker Torre, Antonio Martinez Tormos,Alejandro Vaquero Lafuente, Bryan Bonaba,Víctor Fenoll, Alberto Martinez Oca, Javier Saura, Sergio Bañón, Gastón Alonso, Francisco Martínez Anglada, Pedro García de la Cruz, Luis Castillo, David Martínez, Nicaragua, Karim AbubakarLuis Pascual Gil Romero

Also Read Marcus Rashford Crowned World's Most Valuable Footballer At £150m Ahead Of Haaland, Mbappe

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen,Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala,Yunus Musah, Jesús Misael Vázquez, Uros Racic, Lee Kang-In, Maxi Gómez, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Guillem Molina Gutiérrez, Carlos Soler, Gonçalo Guedes, Jason, Alexis Blanco Kevin Gameiro, Rubén Sobrino, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo

YEC vs VAL Playing 11

Yeclano - Gianni Cassaro, Christian Perales Moya, Ayoze Placeres, Carlos Selfa, Pedro Campillo, David Martinez, Víctor Sanchez, Alberto Oca, Antonio Tormos, Francisco Gomez, Sergio Banon Medina

Valencia - Cristian Sabater, Lee Kang-In, Eliaquim Mangala, Jose Gaya, Vicente Esquerdo, Hugoo Guillamon, Daniel Wass,, Uros Racic, Ruben Sobrino, Manu Vallejo, Alex Blanco

Also Read Atletico Madrid Crash Out Of Copa Del Rey Vs Cornella With Zero Shots On Target

YEC vs VAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gianni Cassaro

Defenders - Ayoze Placeres, Daniel Wass, Pedro Campillo, Jose Gaya

Midfielders - Uros Racic, Carlos Selfa, Vicente Esquerdo, Sergio Banon, Manu Vallejo

Striker - Ruben Sobrino

YEC vs VAL Match prediction

Despite having a poor outing in their Laliga 20-21 campaign, we predict a win for Valencia at the end of the match.

Also Read Jack Grealish Transfer: Aston Villa Ready To Snub Lucrative Bids For Club Captain

Prediction: Yeclano 0-2 Valencia

Note The above YEC vs VAL Dream11 prediction, YEC vs VAL Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, YEC vs VAL Dream11 team and YEC vs VAL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result