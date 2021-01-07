Jack Grealish Transfer: Aston Villa Ready To Snub Lucrative Bids For Club Captain

Aston Villa are expected to fend off any potential move for their star player Jack Grealish in the January transfer window. Many major clubs have shown interest in signing the English international who has been grabbing the limelight since the last season following impressive and consistent performances in the Premier League.

2020 has been a surreal year... Although there’s been some difficult moments, there’s been some really great moments too! Helping keep my team in the Premier League and making my England debut will live long in the memory. I’m thankful to everyone! Happy New Year ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QUUGQfX9um — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) December 31, 2020

Jack Grealish transfer: Grealish value stumbles up Grealish to United move

The English international playmaker signed a five-year deal with Aston Villa after an impressive stint in the club's return to the Premier League last season. The new contract was happily signed by Grealish after Manchester United decided against meeting the £80million asking price set by Villa for their star attacker. Grealish’s new contract will now see him earning over £100,000 per week including a massive buy-out clause that other clubs will have to trigger in order to get the signature of the Aston Villa player.

Jack Grealish transfer: Is Grealish to United back on?

The English international has been in superb form in the ongoing 20-21 campaign with his stats reading as five goals and seven assists in the Premier League. Banking on the Englishman’s performance Aston Villa are currently slotted in the top half of the PL standings.

His performances in the PL have led to big clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United keep an eye out for him along with many foreign clubs also rumoured to be in the race for his transfer. However, Sportsmail suggests that there is a very little possibility that Aston Villa pay any heeds towards upcoming bids for Jack Grealish in the ongoing January transfer window.

It is believed that the club’s owners have no interest in hearing any offers for their best player as they aim to turn Aston Villa into a Champions League team. Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, the owners of Aston Villa have invested a lot of money into the club across the last two seasons and have seen some success. They are expected to build on the same and continue their growth as they aim to be a top Premier League team.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has done well with the squad available at hand. However, he does have a lack of options to chose from in attack following a long-term injury to Wesley last year. The Brazilian injured his knee ligaments in January last year during Villa's win against Burnley and has not been able to pay any competitive match since then. Aston Villa will be hoping to see him start his training again and be involved with the first team soon and most likely be available for selection at the end of this month.

