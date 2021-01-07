Yeclano Vs Valencia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

LaLiga outfit Valencia have struggled for fine form since the start of the competition, languishing at the 17th spot. Amid their LaLiga struggles, Valencia will square off against Yeclano in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The match will be played on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Here are the Yeclano vs Valencia live stream details as well as the match prediction.

How to watch Yeclano vs Valencia live? Yeclano vs Valencia live stream

There will be no official Copa del Rey live stream and broadcast of the game in India. But the live scores will be provided regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Yeclano vs Valencia live.

Venue: Jose Zorrilla

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Yeclano vs Valencia prediction and preview

Valencia have got off to a poor start in the LaLiga campaign. With just three victories in 17 games, Valencia sit 17th in the LaLiga standings, racking up 16 points in all. Valencia defeated Terrassa in the first round of the Copa del Rey, with Carlos Soler, Yunus Musah and Goncalo Guedes managing to make it to the scorecard.

🦇🎱@Carlos10Soler's most special dedication🦇🅰️



Stay tuned to find out👑🎁 pic.twitter.com/v5ntc8CYXm — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) January 6, 2021

On the other hand, Yeclano have sealed a berth in the second round of the Copa del Rey after defeating Rayo Majadahonda. Javier Saura and Alejandro Vaquero Lafuente netted one goal each to help their side seal a spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Yeclano vs Valencia team news

Yeclano: Gianni Cassaró, Carlos Felipe Rodríguez Rangel, Manuel Castillo Ortega, David Puche Martínez, Ayoze, Pablo Vivanco, Marcos Álvarez, Víctor Fenoll, Alberto Martinez Oca, Alejandro Vaquero Lafuente, Bryan Bonaba, Carlos Selfa, Javier Saura, Sergio Bañón, Gastón Alonso, Francisco Martínez Anglada, Christian, Álvaro Navarro, Iker Torre, Antonio Martinez Tormos, Pedro García de la Cruz, David Martínez, Nicaragua, Karim Abubakar, Luis Castillo, Luis Pascual Gil Romero

Valencia: Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Unai Etxebarria, Thierry Correia, Toni Lato, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Hugo Guillamón, Daniel Wass, Guillem Molina Gutiérrez, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Lee Kang-In, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah, Jesús Misael Vázquez, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Rubén Sobrino, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Jason, Alexis Blanco

Yeclano vs Valencia prediction

Valencia are the favourites to win the game against Yeclano.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Valencia Twitter