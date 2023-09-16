'You opened that wound again': Jurgen Klopp slams journalist for targeting Liverpool star

Liverpool are one of the six unbeaten teams in the ongoing season of the 2023-24 Premier League. They won three matches and played out one draw in their first four matches. With the end of the international break, Liverpool will return to action on September 16 as they take on Wolves.

3 things you need to know

Liverpool failed to qualify for this year's Champions League

The Reds finished fifth in the 2022-23 Premier League season

Jordan Henderson moved to Al-Ettifaq during the transfer window

Transfer talks refuse to end?

One of the most debated players during the transfer window has found his name being taken again. There were rumours that Mohamed Salah has been approached by Saudi Arabia despite his agent and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissing the offer. On the eve of the Wolves match, Klopp reaffirmed his stance by saying that he is not concerned about the possibility of Salah being targeted in January.

Liverpool refused a 150 million pound bid for Salah during the transfer window, which closed on September 1. However, Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo said that the door is not closed on a move for Salah, according to BBC.

"You are kidding me, yeah?" said Klopp. "A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window?

"Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions. We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried in this moment. "I didn't even think about it until you opened that wound again. No, I'm not worried."

Klopp opens up on Henderson's Saudi move

Klopp also spoke at length about former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who moved to Al-Ettifaq during the transfer window. Henderson won seven major trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, during his time at Liverpool.

When asked about Henderson's comments on not being questioned whether he wanted to stay, Klopp said: "I read it after I heard about it. 'Hendo' said the truth in all departments. We had our talks. I told 'Hendo' I wanted him to stay but I had to talk in these conversations about the possibility of him not playing regularly.

"If 'Hendo' would have performed, he would have had maybe 50 games. Absolutely fine and possible. The relationship we had, I thought it was important that we speak about everything, and that means 'what happens if...'. Hendo' is fantastic player, I will love him forever and he is a super guy but he is not great when he is not playing.

"He was my captain and I said I wanted to talk about it now because I didn't want to wake up one morning and we were locking horns because he thought he would be starting and I was telling him he would not be. In Hendo's ear and mind that came out as 'he doesn't want me here'.

"What he said is that if I would've told him, 'Hendo, stay here, you will be the main man in midfield' and stuff like this he would have stayed. That's the truth - but I couldn't say that. As much as I wanted him to stay, I couldn't say that and that's why it is better 'Hendo' moved on. There's not a bit of bad blood or whatever," Klopp added.