Neymar Jr. Shares Heartfelt Post For Al-Hilal Fans Upon Saudi Pro League Debut

Neymar Jr. finally made his debut for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League this season after the international break. Al-Hilal destroyed Al-Riyadh in the SPL fixture on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Neymar’s team won the match by 6-1 to stay at the top of the table. Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad is second on the table.

3 things you need to know

Neymar Jr. left PSG to join Al-Hilal this summer's transfer window

NJR was bought for €90 million

Neymar has scored 79 goals in 126 games for Brazil

Also Read: 'Doesn’t deserve it': Ten Hag backs Harry Maguire amid severe critique over Utd defender

Neymar makes his Saudi Pro League debut

The biggest question about Friday night's game was whether or not Neymar would play his first game in Saudi Arabia. However, the real news was that Al-Hilal beat Al-Riyadh 6–1, reclaiming their spot at the top of the Saudi Pro League, ahead of current champions Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal has won 18 championships, and they are off to a great start this season. They have 16 points after their first six games, which is one more than their closest foes, Al-Ittihad. Even though this victory followed a common pattern in some ways, it was not like other victories. Al-Hilal had the best night ever.

Neymar came on as a replacement just past the hour mark. He had just broken Pele's record for most goals scored for Brazil with 79 during the international break. Even though the result was already known, Neymar's appearance made fans excited about what would happen next. Al-Hilal wore blue and took charge against the newly promoted Al-Riyadh team, which had only gotten four points in its first five games. Before the half, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic set up a goal for Yasser Al-Shahrani, giving Al-Hilal a 4-0 lead.

After Neymar came on, Nasser Al-Dawsari scored from close range. Neymar helped Malcom score one of the next goals. The night ended with a penalty kick and a goal in extra time; the final score was 6-1. This kept Al-Hilal unbeaten and put them back on top of the league, above Al-Ittihad.

neymar's first assist for al hilal was so beautiful 🥲💙

pic.twitter.com/YA0mVKyPOE — ⚽️ (@neyizzle) September 15, 2023

Also Read: Ashley Westwood reflects on possibilities of Saudi Pro League joining hands with UCL

Neymar thanks Al-Hilal supporters after the match

During the match, the Al-Hilal fans congratulated Neymar for breaking the legendary Pele’s record as the all-time top goal scorer for Brazil. He held it for more than 50 years. The fans came with a big banner with Neymar’s picture in the Blue jersey. Neymar went on to thank the fans through his social media account.

Neymar only played 26 minutes on his debut. However, it is anticipated that he will start the next match against Navbahor in the AFC Champions League on Monday, September 18, 2023.