Yuvraj Singh In Awe Of Marcus Rashford's Splendid Strike Vs PSG In Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United produced an attacking style of football when his side came up against last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League. The Red Devils produced a magnificent performance against the Parisians despite the absence of Harry Maguire and Edinson Cavani. Marcus Rashford, in particular, stood out from the rest, with a sensational strike in the final minutes of the game, which left several fans awestruck, including former Indian cricketer and Manchester United fan, Yuvraj Singh.

PSG vs Man United: Bruno Fernandes opens scoring in Champions League

PSG looked to make the most of the home game as they attempted two close shots with David de Gea producing exceptional saves to deny the Parisians. In the 20th minute, Man United were awarded a spot-kick after Anthony Martial was brought down by defender Abdou Diallo.

Bruno Fernandes, the captain of the night, saw his penalty saved by Keylor Navas, only for him to score it from a retake. Notably, Navas had stepped beyond the goal-line, leading to the retake. But the lead for the Red Devils ended in the 55th minute when Martial netted into his own team's net while defending a corner kick. This took their tally to 9 own goals in the Champions League, the most by any other side in the competition.

Yuvraj Singh lauds Marcus Rashford goal in PSG vs Man United

The two teams attempted on making the most from the game, but it appeared to be heading towards a draw. But Marcus Rashford had other plans for the night. The Man United striker received a splendid pass from midfielder Paul Pogba, before smartly turning on the edge of the box to net it past Navas, bagging the ultimate lead in the closing minutes. The Marcus Rashford goal received applause from several quarters, with fans lauding his sensational finish.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to heap praise on the England international. Singh, a long-term Man United fan, lauded Rashford's splendid finish against PSG, inflicting the first home defeat in the group stage for the Parc des Princes outfit since 2004. And Singh's praise had the fans talking as well.

Fans react to surprising Champions League results

YESSSSS!!! Fully deserved win. Disciplined in defence and fantastic going forward



Ole got his tactics absolutley spot on. Fantastic start to the group stages 🙌 — J.A.O 🖤 (@JuanAnderOnly) October 20, 2020

DeGea won that game. — Robert W Edwards (@IfUGetConfused) October 20, 2020

Every single United player deserves MOTM tonight. Best full team performance I've seen in quite some time. Get in! #GGMU — Andrew O'Brien (@aobrien7) October 20, 2020

People who said Ole doesn’t have any tactics... where are you guys? I need a word right now. — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) October 20, 2020

It shows a lot of character to win 2-1 against a team that you had no chance of winning against (in their own ground).



My team would have lost 4-0 without VVD (3-0 with him)😩



- An honest Liverpool fan — Gunners (@Man_City_United) October 20, 2020

