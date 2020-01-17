Zinedine Zidane Feels 'sorry' For Ernesto Valverde After Barcelona Sacking

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has expressed sympathy for former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde after he was sacked by the Catalan club earlier this week. The sack meant that Ernesto Valverde’s two-and-a-half-year tenure at Barcelona ended. The former Real Betis coach Quique Setien subsequently replaced him. Zidane, who has won 10 trophies at Real Madrid, said that he’s been lucky that the Los Blancos have kept their faith in him.

Zidane feels sorry for former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde

👔💬 "We don't have to change anything, we have to keep going."

🎙️ Listen to what Zidane had to say ahead of our #RMLiga clash against @SevillaFC_ENG. #RMTV | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/UvKuGDOack — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 17, 2020

Real Madrid take on Sevilla in the LaLiga on Saturday. Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Zidane admitted that he has been fortunate at Real Madrid. Zidane has had a successful career as Real Madrid manager winning the Champions League thrice. He also lifted the LaLiga once. When quizzed about Ernesto Valverde’s sacking, Zidane said that he felt sorry for Valverde and called him a good coach. He expects Madrid to treat him the same way if the Los Blancos don’t win games.

Zidane's Real Madrid look to pile pressure on Barcelona ahead of Quique Setien debut

Real Madrid are joint-top of the LaLiga table with Barcelona. Both clubs accumulated 40 points from 19 games. Barcelona are leading on goal difference. Zidane’s side play their game earlier than Barcelona. A win against Sevilla would put the Catalan side under pressure. Real Madrid will be buoyed by their Super Copa win last week and might receive a guard of honour by Sevilla. The fixture also sees former Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui return to the Bernabeu. Zidane expects that the fans will receive him well.

