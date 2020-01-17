Lionel Messi Difficult To Stop? Raphael Varane Reveals Plan To Combat Messi Magic

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has been enjoying a great campaign this season. He won the Spanish Super Cup recently. The French International has now opened up about his time facing Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Ernesto Valverde express gratitude after Valverde's sacking from Barcelona

Raphael Varane accepts that it is difficult to stop Lionel Messi

Raphael Varane has confessed that it is not easy to control Lionel Messi on the field. He also insisted that it takes more than one player to limit the Argentine’s impact in the game. Varane has starred for Real Madrid since his move from Lens in 2011. He has suffered against Messi in El Clasico on many occasions.

Also Read | Lionel Messi texted Pep Guardiola, was 'insecure' as Barcelona signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Raphael Varane revealed his game plan to stop Lionel Messi

However, Raphael Varane still opened up on the game-plan that he follows to limit Messi’s impact. Varane insisted that one cannot defend against Messi. It takes a lot of teamwork. He also acceded that a player cannot leave Messi on the field as he can change the course of the game from almost nothing.

Raphael Varane lauded Sergio Ramos and Pepe as his source of inspiration

Raphael Varane arrived at Bernabeu when he was barely 18 and has gone on to become one of the prominent players of the team that won the Champions League thrice in a row under manager Zinedine Zidane. He stated that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and former Madrid star Pepe were his major sources of inspiration. He asserted that Ramos has a winning mentality, coupled with great experience.

Also Read | Lionel Messi set to be offered a life-time contract by Barcelona: Report



Varane also lauded Zinedine Zidane as a great example due to his serenity and his positive outlook. He also spoke about his former teammate and Real Madrid all-time top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best. He said that the Portuguese was an example for every footballer.

Real Madrid will next play against Sevilla in LaLiga

Raphael Varane and his team are enjoying a great campaign this season, after an upsetting campaign last term. Los Blancos defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid to clinch the Spanish Super Cup title. Real Madrid are placed second in LaLiga after bagging 40 points. They have the same points as Barcelona, with the Blaugrana leading due to goal-difference ratio. Los Blancos will next play against Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Also Read | Lionel Messi gives his views on 'El Clasico', Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and more

Image credit- Raphael Varane Twitter/Barcelona.com