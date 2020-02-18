Zinedine Zidane Takes Freak, Painful Boot To The Face In Celta Vigo Draw

The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo match-up on Monday at the Santiago Bernabeu ended painfully for the LaLiga leaders. Real Madrid laboured to a 2-2 draw against Celta Vigo, allowing rivals Barcelona to smell blood in the title race. The Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo game was all the more painful for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The moment when Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo sent Zinedine Zidane crashing down.pic.twitter.com/GIhMXXwct4 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) February 17, 2020

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Zinedine Zidane freak accident

With the 2-2 draw against Real Madrid, Celta Vigo pulled themselves out of the relegation zone. There wasn't much good news for Real Madrid on the night, especially when it comes to Zinedine Zidane. The serial Champions League-winning manager took a massive boot to the face during the draw against the relegation battlers. With just under 30 minutes of action to go at the Bernabeu, Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo stumbled across the touchline.

Unluckily for Zinedine Zidane, who was shouting instructions at his players on the touchline, Aidoo clattered into Zinedine Zidane in a mightily awkward fashion. The Zinedine Zidane freak accident led to the Ghanaian knocking Zinedine Zidane to the floor, leaving him with a boot in his face and a bloody lip.

☕ Buenos días madridistas! This man has scored seven goals already this season!

👉 @SergioRamos ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Y0SKOrOvdG — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 17, 2020

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Real Madrid pegged back in title race

The Zinedine Zidane freak accident aside, Real Madrid came back in the game after Celta Vigo took an early lead. Goals from Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos pulled Real Madrid back in the game at the Bernabeu. With five minutes left to go, the LaLiga leaders leaked another goal with Celta Vigo man Santi Mina being the enforcer for Real Madrid's troubles.

