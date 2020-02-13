How Zinedine Zidane Changed Real Madrid's Fortunes In His Second Term Without Ronaldo

Spanish giants Real Madrid achieved the unthinkable in 2018. Zinedine Zidane’s men had won the Champions League for the third time in a row. Gareth Bale had routed Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. But just when the Los Blancos were celebrating their golden feat, the club's fans could not anticipate what was coming in the next few days. Manager Zinedine Zidane and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had departed from the club, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Real Madrid fails to deal with departure of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite several attempts by the club, Real Madrid could not reignite their efforts without Zidane and Ronaldo. The club changed two managers - Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, but could not replicate Zidane’s model at Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by AFC Ajax, while they were struggling in LaLiga as well. Copa del Rey was out of sight. At this point in time, president Florentino Perez decided to again rope in Zidane to lead the side again.

Zinedine Zidane returns as Real Madrid manager at the end of last season

Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed as the manager just before the end of the previous season. He inherited a worn-out squad, with a mammoth task to re-establish their supremacy, both in Spain and Europe.

In his second stint with Los Blancos, many banked on the idea that Zinedine Zidane would fail this time. Real Madrid were humiliated by PSG in the opening game of the Champions League campaign. Despite a stint of unconvincing performances, Real Madrid bettered Galatasaray in the Champions League, scoring six goals in that game. Since then, Zidane has turned the tables around for the Blancos. The French international has again surprised many, despite criticism.

Real Madrid are having an amazing campaign this season and major credit for that goes to the manager. He inherited almost the same squad as that of Lopetegui and Solari except for Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy. However, Hazard has been out of the squad most of the season due to injury issues.

Real Madrid have a great game against Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane’s main test was against arch-rivals Barcelona. The defending LaLiga champions hosted Real Madrid at Camp Nou, with all the odds favouring Barcelona. Zidane was without the services of Eden Hazard and it was a tedious ask to secure at least one point at Barcelona’s fortress.

Real Madrid went all attacking against Barcelona. Though the match ended in a draw, football pundits were amazed at Real Madrid's performance. He was appreciated for establishing an elaborate defensive system as well. Now, his next challenge was to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wins his first title in second term

Real Madrid were paired against Valencia in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. Zidane’s side scored thrice to secure their spot in the final. It was soon revealed that Sergio Ramos’ side will play against city rivals Atletico Madrid in the final.

The match was a classic derby between two of the fiercest Spanish rivals. It failed to yield any result during the normal course of the game, forcing an extra time clash. However, the two sides held on to their efforts throughout the extra time. The match was now to be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Real Madrid won the penalty shoot-out with four penalties in favour of Zidane’s side, while Thomas Partey and Saul Niguez failed to score for Roji Blancos. Zidane had just won his first title in his second term at the Spanish Capital.

Real Madrid have a tough clash against Manchester City

However, Zidane suffered a major setback recently when his side were knocked out by Real Sociedad in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey. The manager has a lot to prove yet. His side will play against Manchester City in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in February. While many believe that Real Madrid are the favourites into the game, Pep Guardiola’s side cannot be underestimated.

Eden Hazard will be available for the manager. He would be the main hack against Pep Guardiola’s fierce side. Zidane hopes to get his hands on the LaLiga title, while also striving for a Champions League victory. Though the road ahead is not easy for Real Madrid, Zidane’s impact cannot be negated.

