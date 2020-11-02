Chelsea Willing 'to Sell Two Stars In January' To Fund Move For Declan Rice

Chelsea have been great admirers of Declan Rice and Rice is believed to be one of Lampard’s only remaining targets after the club’s summer spending spree. Reports this week suggest Chelsea will now try and pursue the Declan Rice transfer in January after their initial attempt in this summer failed to materialize.

West Ham star Rice was reportedly one of the Chelsea boss’ top targets in the window, but the Hammers refused to budge on their valuation of the England international. Chelsea went on to strengthen their squad bringing in the likes of Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Chelsea transfer news: Declan Rice transfer still on the radar

As per The Athletic, in the summer, Chelsea were ready to sell two players in order to fund a bid for Rice. With no outgoings, however, the move fell through. Chelsea are now set to make a second run at trying to sign the England international as Frank Lampard continues his long-term interest in the player.

#cfc #Chelsea have not given up hope of signing #DeclanRice and will go back in for the #WestHam star in the January transfer window. |Reports pic.twitter.com/MDiJLqHCEd — Chelsea File (@ChelseaFile) November 2, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets STUNNING Overhead Kick To Keep Milan Atop In Serie A; Fans React

In other reports, West Ham are readying a new deal for their most prized asset and are looking to double his weekly wages. Declan Rice has a contract with the Hammers till 2024 but the club is looking to convince the Englishman to stay put. The Hammers are, therefore, looking to increase his wages and offer another extension through to 2024.

Also Read | Roy Keane Compares Thomas Partey To Old Arsenal Rival Patrick Vieira After Gunners Win

The Blues have made a promising start to the season but Lampard is still looking to improve his squad and has identified Declan Rice as the player the club needs. Rice is seen as a player that, if signed, would also provide Lampard with another centre-back option as he can also play as a central defender.

Also Read | LU Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

N’Golo Kante transfer links - Gary Neville 'shocked'

World Cup winner N’Golo Kante was heavily linked with a move away from west London over the summer but ended up staying put at the Bridge. Man United legend Gary Neville has revealed that he was shocked when he read reports over the summer that Kante might leave. "I thought, 'Frank, he is not a player you want to lose'."

Chelsea will now welcome Rennes in their midweek Champions League clash and will go into the game having won one and drawn one of the two games in the competition so far.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Withdraw Contract Offer For David Alaba, Austrian Set To Leave The Bavarians

Image credits: Declan Rice Instagram