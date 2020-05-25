Is Zlatan Ibrahimovic The Michael Jordan Of Football? Man United Player Thinks So

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance shed light on the former Chicago Bulls' star's irreplaceable passion for winning at all costs. Few athletes have shared the same zeal and vigour when it comes to striving for excellence in their respective field. However, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard says he knows one player whose passion for winning is on par, if not above, that of Michael Jordan. In a recent interview, Jesse Lingard named former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Michael Jordan of football.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gearing up for Serie A return

God iZ back and watches over you pic.twitter.com/yWxN638Zbx — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 14, 2020

Nice to see The Last Dance.

Now you see how it is to play with a Winner.

Either you like it or not.

If not then dont play the game. pic.twitter.com/w2gDvuM4gY — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 12, 2020

In a recent interview with beIN Sport, England international Jesse Lingard heaped praise on former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Lingard went on to claim that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the Michael Jordan of football. Jesse Lingard was quoted as saying, "I have to say Zlatan. As soon as he came to Man Utd you could feel that aura around him. He had that winning mentality and that drove us, motivated us to win many trophies. Not many people have had that effect. He had that raw winning mentality, he'd played at big clubs before and had that mentality.” Zlatan even shared a post about Michael Jordan's The Last Dance on his Twitter handle last week.

Jesse Lingard further talked about the impact that Zlatan Ibrahimovic had as soon as he arrived at Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho in charge. The Manchester United midfielder added, "He came to Man Utd and said he wanted to win trophies. At that time I was a young player, Marcus Rashford was young, as soon as we won that first trophy it made us hungry for more. I'd say he brought that winning factor and winning mentality to the team." Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the Premier League in 2018 after scoring 17 goals in 33 appearances. After a successful MLS stint, the former Sweden captain is currently playing for AC Milan in the Serie A.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic resumes training with AC Milan

