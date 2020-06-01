Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has No Ego, Very Enjoyable To Spend Time With: AC Milan Teammate

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has claimed that teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no ego, but rather has contributed enormously at the club. The Swede had joined the Italian giants in January this year after a short stint with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contribution is immense: AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

When I roar he roars pic.twitter.com/ogtJPF5s5N — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) May 4, 2020

AC Mian midfielder Calhanoglu was in high praise of Ibrahimovic. While speaking to beIN Sport, he asserted that Ibrahimovic was not a new player at AC Milan, but a world star who boasts of immense experience of playing at the highest level on the field. Calhanoglu asserted that Ibrahimovic has contributed immensely at the club, with his experience, ambition, mentality as well as his support to other players on the field.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no ego: AC Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

Ibrahimovic was purportedly known to have ego issues, something that Calhanoglu has denied. He claimed that Ibrahimovic has no ego but is very approachable, sympathetic and funny instead, calling him someone whom players like to spend time with. Ibrahimovic has scored four goals in 10 games since his return to AC Milan in January, with his contract set to expire on June 30.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury update: Striker to stay sidelined for a month

Serie A is set to restart from June 20 after three months of suspension due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, Ibrahimovic has been recovering from a calf injury, which might make it difficult for him to return early for AC Milan. The player had signed a 6-month contract with the Italian giants, which raises questions on the future of his stay at the club once his contract ends. According to reports in Italy, the 38-year-old might be unavailable for at least the next four weeks. However, there is no confirmation as yet from AC Milan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic unhappy at AC Milan

In April, Italian media reported that Ibrahimovic was unhappy at the club after it decided to sack Chief Football officer Zvonimir Boban. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Boban played an instrumental role in marking the return of Ibrahimovic to AC Milan in January. Boban's sacking by club executive Ivan Gazidis had angered the former Man United man, with reports suggesting that he might not extend his stay with the club.

