Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gifts AC Milan Teammates Newly Launched PS5, Fans Laud Swede Legend

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to command great respect in the dressing room, courtesy of his achievements in his professional football career. At 39, the former Sweden international is going strong every matchday as he currently tops the Serie A goalscoring charts ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Ciro Immobile. In an attempt to strengthen his ties further, Ibrahimovic has gifted the newly launched PlayStation 5 (PS5) to his AC Milan teammates.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic PS5 gift for AC Milan teammates

Ibrahimovic gifted a PS5 to each of his club teammates on the day the console was launched in Europe. Sony launched the new edition of the console on November 19 and the response has been incredibly overwhelming. Many stores across Europe have reported having already sold out their stock of the PS5.

Ibrahimovic ensured his teammates did not struggle with getting their hands on the newest console. AC Milan stars Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo and Rafael Leao took to Instagram to unveil their new gifts, while also extending their gratitude to the former Barcelona and Manchester United superstar.

Fans laud Ibrahimovic's gesture

Zlatan buying whole squad Ps5 that's pocket money for him but very nice gesture, real leader 👍 https://t.co/oXOo0l9evf — 👍SS (@semo33xx) November 19, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gifted a #PS5 to ALL his AC Milan teammates...



LEGEND on and off the pitch 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Dw41I1xYiV — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) November 19, 2020

His really the best — Tom_ade (@AdewusiTomiwa) November 19, 2020

So this is why they are in short supply 🤔 — Ash (@Ash87_UK) November 19, 2020

While Musacchio and Castillejo offered a simple 'Grazie!', Leao took some more effort in thanking the 39-year-old, describing him as the GOAT. Fans were left mesmerised at the gift, with the PS5 price estimated at €501. Some even compared the AC Milan striker with Santa, addressing him as 'Zanta Clause.'

Another fan lauded the Swede's initiative, describing him as a real leader in the dressing room. One fan went on to describe him as a legend, not only on the field but off it. Ibrahimovic's effort seems to have received praise from all quarters as he looks to assert his influence and seniority on his young teammates.

AC Milan lead Serie A charts

On the sporting front, Ibrahimovic arrived to AC Milan's rescue in the previous game against Verona as he netted the equaliser in injury time to bag a point for his side. He has already netted nine goals across all competitions, eight of which were struck in Serie A. His performances have propelled the San Siro outfit to the top of the competition with a two-point lead over second-placed Sassuolo.

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram