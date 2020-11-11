Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic Are Immortal, Says Carlo Ancelotti, Fails To Mention Messi

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi are considered two of the greatest players to have graced the game. The pair have achieved immense individual success, more than any other active player in the world, including AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Interestingly, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti holds true the fact that Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic are one of the best footballers in the world but refused to mention Messi in the same bracket.

Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic are immortals, says Carlo Ancelotti

While speaking to Sport Mediaset, Ancelotti described Ibrahimovic as 'immortal', just like Cristiano Ronaldo. The AC Milan star currently leads the Serie A goalscoring charts, a testament to his lethal instincts in front of goal despite turning 39 last summer. Most recently, the former Swedish striker rescued his side with an injury-time equaliser against Verona.

Head up and believe in the work we’re doing! 💪🏽 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/jyfc8WpaFX — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 8, 2020

On the other hand, Ronaldo has been in sublime form since recovering from coronavirus. The 35-year-old Portugal skipper bagged a brace on his return against Spezia, followed by a goal against Lazio in the most recent clash. He also leads the goalscoring charts in Europe with 27 goals this calendar year.

Ancelotti fails to mention Lionel Messi, as Argentine's struggles continue

Ancelotti insists he believed Ibrahimovic's spectacular career would come to an end when he decided to move to the Major League Soccer (MLS). "Instead, he scored in so many games. Now he’s back in Italy, I thought it was the end and, once again, he scores every Sunday."

The Italian manager failed to mention Messi in the same category as that of Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has struggled for form since the start of the season, with six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions, most of which came from the penalty spot. He has netted only 15 times this calendar year, a stat which suggests a decline in his form.

Messi vs Ronaldo has been one of the most intriguing rivalries

Despite Ancelotti missing out on mentioning Messi in the same frame, few can deny that he has indeed enjoyed a stiff rivalry with the Juventus ace. The pair have competed at the top since the previous decade, sharing 11 Ballon d'Or titles. The two still believe they could continue for a few more seasons before bringing down the curtains on their decorated careers.

Image courtesy: Cristiano/ Ibrahimovic/ Barcelona Twitter