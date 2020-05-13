Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Italy ahead of a potential Serie A return that is reportedly planned for next month. The Italian government has allowed teams to begin training as they prepare to complete the remainder of the games for the ongoing 2019-20 season. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was involved in some controversy while in self-isolation in Sweden.

AC Milan players resume training ahead of potential Serie A return amid coronavirus lockdown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be fined for illegally driving around in £1.6m customised Ferrari

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ferrari pics

However cool you think you may be, you aren't @Ibra_official in a Ferrari SP2 cool 😎



📸 @ferdi_piace

📌 Sweden 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/YkEQfClUSk — Motor Magnet (@Motor_Magnet) May 11, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a sensational return to Serie A in the January transfer window after ending his MLS stint with LA Galaxy. The forward was spending time in his hometown during the recent coronavirus lockdown as Italy suffered one of the worst outbreaks across the globe. However, the striker still managed to grab headlines as he ventured out in his classy Ferrari, for which he could face a fine.

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ferrari - the Ferrari Monza SP2 - has no roof, no side windows and no windscreen as well. The Ibrahimovic Ferrari is an eye-catching possession of the Swede and is considered to be a collector’s item. At the time of purchase, only 499 people were said to be owners of the exclusive Ferrari model. However, the former Sweden international could be levied with a minor €110-190 fine for taking his Ferrari for a drive as the car’s registration at the Swedish Transport Agency expired on March 30, 2020.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gearing up for Serie A return amid coronavirus lockdown

📰 @Gazzetta_it : Zlatan Ibrahimović will be in Milan between tomorrow and Saturday. The player will have to undergo a quarantine period before returning to Milanello pic.twitter.com/ArDvlnPdxI — TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) May 7, 2020

