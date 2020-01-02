Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To AC Milan, Here's How He Performed During His 2010-12 Stint

AC Milan are currently languishing at 11th spot in the Serie A table. They have secured just 21 points from their matches in the Italian top-flight. Having sacked former Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo midway through the season, AC Milan have endured mixed results under the experienced Stefano Pioli. The impending arrival of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will certainly serve as a morale booster to the entire AC Milan squad as they aim to qualify for European competitions next season.

Brace yourselves Serie A fans, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan after eight years

After ending his stint in the MLS with LA Galaxy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in Europe with Serie A giants - AC Milan. The former PSG forward will be expected to immediately be thrust into the AC Milan starting line-up due to the dismal performance of Polish striker - Krzysztof Piatek. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's last stint with AC Milan ended on a high note as he helped the Rossoneri to their last Scudetto title over the course of the 2011-12 season under former coach Massimiliano Allegri. The FIFA Puskas award winner scored 56 goals in 85 matches during his previous stint with AC Milan. Can the highly-rated Zlatan Ibrahimovic spur Milan to get back to their winning ways despite his declining age? Only time will tell.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's assists for AC Milan from his 2010-12 stint in the Serie A

🔮 Start getting a taste of the Ibra magic with this 🔝 assists collection



🔮 Pronti a rivederlo in campo? Nell'attesa, ecco le magie di @Ibra_official: partiamo dagli assist 🔝#IZBACK #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/hcVGl2VAgM — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 28, 2019

