Zlatan Ibrahimovic Extends AC Milan Contract Till 2021, Here's What His Career Looks Like

After weeks of uncertainty over his future at the club, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to extend his stay at AC Milan. The striker, who was signed on a sixth-month contract in January this year, will continue for a season more at least with the Serie A giants, having penned down a season-long contract extension this week. The Swede was previously linked with a return to the Premier League with Leeds United interested in his signature.

Serie A news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic extends contract with AC Milan

G O D of the game pic.twitter.com/UqHlOtMAGa — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 1, 2020

According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has agreed to extend his contract without any bonuses. However, he will earn a fixed salary, estimated at €6.6 million during the course of the season. Interestingly, his contract extension reports emerged within 24 hours of his agent Mino Raiola branding such news fake. The Swede is yet to join the AC Milan squad ahead of the next season and was waiting for the final agreement to be concluded.

Serie A news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's impact since arrival in January

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a massive impact at the club since his arrival in January. The striker netted 10 goals and racked up five assists in 18 Serie A appearances. His splendid form saw technical director Paolo Maldini confirm that it was his priority to ensure that the 38-year-old extended his contract with AC Milan.

AC Milan were on a 13-game unbeaten streak in Serie A after Ibrahimovic's arrival. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be willing to help the club extend it as they arrive for the new season that kickstarts on September 19. With the deal now being renewed, the striker is likely to join his AC Milan teammates immediately.

Serie A news: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to training immediately

Playing at the top level at the age of 38 is nothing short of exceptional. Having enjoyed stints with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still looking to achieve new heights in his professional career. His time in Major League Soccer (MLS) cannot be brushed aside either. Although he failed to have a wider impact with Barcelona, he enjoyed immense personal success with PSG and is their second-highest goalscorer with 156 goals, behind Edinson Cavani.

In his previous stint with AC Milan that lasted two seasons, the player made 85 appearances in total, during which he netted 56 goals in all. Zlatan Ibrahimovic will look to add to his tally at AC Milan with his new contract now signed. Although the striker will return to team training immediately, it remains to be seen if he is fit in time to participate in the club friendlies. The Rossoneri are set to play Novara and Monza in the first week of September.

Image courtesy: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter