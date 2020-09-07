Luis Suarez Must Pass Italian Language Exam To Seal Juventus Transfer: Report

Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez is closer than ever to leaving the Camp Nou, according to reports. Suarez has been deemed excess to requirements by manager Ronald Koeman has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus for the past week. Recent reports suggest that the Uruguayan international will be asked to undergo an Italian language test to seal a move to Italy.

Luis Suarez transfer: Barcelona star to replace Higuain

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo is keen on roping in Suarez for the invaluable experience that he possesses and could pair up well with club ace Cristiano Ronaldo. Pirlo lacks confidence in Gonzalo Higuain and has informed him that he is not in his plans. The manager has identified the Barcelona striker as the ideal player to replace the outgoing Argentine.

However, the Bianconeri have already used up the two non-European Union (EU) signings this summer with the arrival of fellow Barcelona teammate Arthur Melo and American youngster Weston McKennie. However, the latter has been signed on a loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

Italian language test to seal Luis Suarez transfer?

With non-EU spots already filled, Juventus will now have to ensure that Suarez acquires an EU passport to complete his deal. A report by Eurosport suggests that there is a possibility of Suarez being granted an EU passport because his wife Sofia Balbi is a citizen of the country. However, in order to acquire the passport, Suarez will have to undertake a B1 Italian test, which happens to be a lower intermediate level exam.

With Juventus keen on sealing the Luis Suarez transfer, it is very likely that the deal could materialise only until the end of the transfer window i.e. October 5. However, some reports insist that Juventus will not solely cling onto the Luis Suarez transfer and have also enquired about Roma's Edin Dzeko and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Memphis Depay to replace Luis Suarez?

Koeman has begun preparations for his rebuild to the Barcelona attack in the absence of Suarez. The former Netherlands manager has identified Lyon striker and fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay as the Uruguayan international's ideal replacement at the Camp Nou. With Lionel Messi's stay officially confirmed at least for a season more, Barcelona will now look to sign Depay for a reported fee of €27 million ($33 million).

