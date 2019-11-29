Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Statue Defaced By Malmo Supporters; Fan Explains Toilet-seat Halo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legacy at boyhood club Malmo CF is at the risk of being tarnished after the Swedish footballer became a co-owner of rival club Hammarby. The statue dedicated to Ibrahimovic outside the stadium of Malmo has been defaced with a toilet seat and set on fire by the enraged Malmo supporters.

One month ago, Malmo built a statue of club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic outside their stadium.



Yesterday, Malmo fans set fire to the statue after Zlatan bought a 25% stake in rival club Hammarby FC.



Madness. 🤯

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Malmo FF

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, started his career at Malmo in 1999 where he played for two years before joining Dutch club Ajax in 2001. Since then, Ibrahimovic went on to play for Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Manchester United and LA Galaxy, where he won a ton of accolades. He decided to leave LA Galaxy in October this year. But his latest decision to buy a stake in Malmo's rival club Hammarby has unsurprisingly not gone well with Malmo fans. Ibrahimovic further enraged the fans after he reportedly said that he intended to make Hammarby the biggest club in Scandinavia.

Zlatan Ibrahimović investerar i AEG Sweden och blir delägare i Hammarby Fotboll AB.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has quickly gone from hero to villain at Malmo. The said statue was built only in October and has now faced the wrath of the enraged supporters. Fans vandalised the statue and also set it on fire. One fan even adorned the statue with a toilet seat.

Malmo supporters have now come forward to explain their actions stating Ibrahimovic's new co-ownership at a rival club is a big betrayal by the Swede. According to the fans, Ibrahimovic has apparently forgotten where he came from.

“I think he is a piece of sh*t, to be honest" a fan reportedly said

Outrage has intensified among Malmo fans after Zlatan Ibrahimovic became co-owner of rival club Hammarby, prompting some to defile and set fire to his statue.

The Swedish league 'Allsvenskan' culminated at the beginning of November with Malmo finishing 2nd ahead of Hammarby at 3rd, both the clubs tied on 65 points.

