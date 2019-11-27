Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes Co-owner Of Hammarby FC After Buying 50% Of Their Shares

Recently, Zlatan Ibrahimovic kept his fans guessing when he posted a video of Hammarby FC's jersey with his name written on the back. The post went viral in no time and his fans were excited to see their superstar play again. Many even suspected it to be a social media stunt. The Swedish born recently bought a 50% stake in AEG Sweden. AEG owns LA Galaxy and has a controlling stake in Hammarby.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to his roots!

Zlatan, while talking about his investment, stated that Hammarby FC is a great club with passionate supporters and a rich history. The 38-year-old striker added that he is excited about the opportunity. He wants to continue his relationship with AEG while supporting one of the most interesting and influential clubs in Sweden. The former Manchester United star has netted 62 goals in 116 appearances for Sweden and made his professional debut with Malmo some 20 years ago. Zlatan has also been part of many European clubs in his 20-year long career. He has been associated with clubs like Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and MLS club LA Galaxy.

Hammarby FC managed to finish third in the Swedish top-tier league in the 2018-19 season. AEG's president and chief executive Dan Beckerman, while talking about the merger with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, said that Hammarby FC is one of the most historic clubs in Swedish football. They believe that adding Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is one of the world's most respected and experienced players, will create additional opportunities for the club. Beckerman added that AEG will continue to hold their remaining ownership shares in Hammarby and will also support the club's operation and development. That said, it will now be in collaboration with one of the most knowledgeable and iconic players of all time.

