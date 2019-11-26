Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints His Next Move To A Swedish-club With An Instagram Post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a free agent after he announced that he has left the MLS-side LA Galaxy earlier this month. Ibrahimovic believes that he still has a lot of football left in him and was strongly rumoured with a return to AC Milan. Recently, the 38-year-old hinted his next club through an Instagram post. Zlatan seems to be on his way back to Sweden as he posted a picture of Hammarby's shirt with his name written on the back. The post went viral in no time as his fans are excited to see their superstar play again. Hammarby's manager Axel Pershagen stated that nothing is confirmed yet and said, "Zlatan has not joined us yet. If he had signed a contract, it would be on our website."

Where will Zlatan Ibrahimovic land next?

Many assumed that the post was a publicity stunt . Only last month, Ibrahimovic pulled-off a stunt by posting a picture on Instagram hinting a possible move to Spain. That just turned out to be a promotional post for a gambling company. Hammarby is a Stockholm based club and they have managed to grab the third spot in Swedish's first league in the 2018-19 season. Hammarby are currently in the first round of next season's Europa League. Zlatan started his footballing career with Malmo, a Sweden-based club, and then joined Ajax in 2001. AC Milan looks like the top contender to sign the striker this winter.

Jose Mourinho recently joined Tottenham Hotspur and many assumed that Zlatan will re-unite with his Manchester United manager. Jose completely ruled out the speculation of the striker joining Spurs. In a post-match interview, Jose stated that Zlatan is an amazing player and an amazing guy but there is no chance of him joining the North-London based club. The Portuguese added that they have the best striker in England and it won't make any sense to sign Zlatan when they already have Harry Kane.

