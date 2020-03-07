AUS Vs ARG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Australia hockey team will play against Argentina in the FIH Men's Pro League 2020. The match will be played at Perth Hockey Stadium. Let us look at the AUS vs ARG Dream11 prediction, AUS vs ARG Dream11 team, AUS vs ARG Dream11 top picks and other match details.
Venue: Perth Hockey Stadium, Perth
Date: March 7, 2020
Time: 4 PM IST
MATCH REPORT | A last quarter goal from Jack Welch has seen the Kookaburras earn a 3-3 draw but miss out on bonus point in a thrilling #FIHProLeague clash against Olympic Champions Argentina in Perth on Friday night.— Kookaburras (@Kookaburras) March 6, 2020
Full story: https://t.co/KQYP6J6rgY #PrideoftheKookas #AUSvARG pic.twitter.com/kkz5sd1Pam
Argentina have played seven games in the tournament so far. They are placed fourth on the points table with 10 points to their credit. The South American side have won thrice while losing four games in the competition. They have won the previous two games. Australia, on the other hand, have bagged 11 points in the competition courtesy of two victories, one defeat and four draws. They are placed second on the points table, three points adrift of Belgium.
AUS vs ARG Dream11 top picks - Australia: Weyer Corey, Harvie Jake, Wickham Tom, Dawson Matt, Ephraums Nathan, Ockenden Eddie, Govers Blake, Simmonds Joshua, Howard Tim, Zalewski Aran, Lovett Kurt, Swann Mathew, Beale Daniel, Lovell Taylor, Mitton Trent, Wotherspoon Dylan, Charter Andrew, Hayward Jeremy.
AUS vs ARG Dream11 top picks - Argentina: Vivaldi Juan, Bosso Emiliano, Catan Juan, Ibarra Pedro, Keenan Nicolas, Casella Maico, Vila Lucas, Tolini Jose, Domene Tomas, Ortiz Ignacio, Lopez Juan, Monja Federico, Bettaglio Tomas, Martinez Lucas, Cicileo Nicolas, Fernandez Federico, Bugallo Agustin, Ferreiro Martin.
Goalkeeper: Charter Andrew
Defenders: Swann Mathew, Ibarra Pedro, Fernandez Federico
Midfielders: Bugallo Agustin, Weyer Corey
Forwards: Wickham Tom
Captain: Wickham Tom
Vice-captain: Charter Andrew
Australia are likely to beat Argentina.
