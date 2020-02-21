Ex-Hockey captain accuses husband of violence; Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha react strongly

Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha reacted strongly after former hockey captain Suraj Lata Devi filed a domestic violence case against her husband. Taapsee termed it heartbreaking. Richa felt that Suraj Lata Devi had done the right thing by ridding herself of the ‘baggage’ and the ‘loser husband.’

Suraj Lata Devi had led India to gold medals in 2002 Commonwealth Games, the 2003 Afro-Asian Games, and the 2004 Hockey Asia Cup and had also reportedly inspired the film Chak De India.

She was quoted as saying that her husband Shanta Singh used to ridicule her for her achievements and ask her ‘what use it would serve.’ Sharing a news portal’s report, Taapsee asked what use such a relationship will serve, sharing how she was hurt reading the story.

Here’s the post

Richa Chadha hailed the sportsperson, calling her an ‘icon’, ‘inspiration for India’ and that the country loved her. She added that it was ‘good for her’, while terming her husband as a ‘loser’ and asked her to rid herself of the ‘baggage.’

Here’s the post

As per PTI, Suraj Lata Devi alleged domestic violence, physical assault and mental torture by her husband.

In a press conference in Imphal on Wednesday, she claimed that she was harassed, mainly for dowry, since they got married in 2005. She also claimed that he accused her of winning the Arjuna Award through ‘immoral behaviour.’

Suraj Lata Devi claimed that she always hoped for a change in his behaviour, but said that there was limit to one’s patience and tolerance.

She added that her husband assaulting her in an inebriated state in Punjab in November 2019 made her take the decision. The former hockey captain filed a complaint with the Manipur Police in January. An FIR was registered against Singh under various sections of the IPC including 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).

