Bhubaneswar And Rourkela To Host 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup

India will be again hosting the FIH Men's World Cup Hockey in less than 5 years time with Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela in Odisha being decided as the two venues for the mega event. FIH, Hockey India and Odhisha government jointly announced this in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday during its first-anniversary celebration event of the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

'The world will witness an incredible World Cup in 2023'

The Indian men's hockey team members, currently based in Bhubaneswar for national coaching camp, were also present during the announcement. On this occasion, FIH & IOA President Narinder Batra said, “This really is remarkable and contributes to grow our sport not only in India but in the world also. Our thanks go to Hockey India for their dedication and efforts to put together an unforgettable event.”

Hockey India president Mushtaque Ahmad said, "When we decided to bid for the 2023 FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, we had about five states that showed interest in hosting the coveted event in 2023. Having successfully hosted the 2018 Men's World Cup here in Bhubaneswar, it was important for Hockey India to raise the bar further and ensure the next event is bigger and better than what world hockey saw in 2018. Hockey India shares an excellent working relationship with the Government of Odisha whose vision for the sport aligns with ours. In terms of economics involved in hosting an event of this magnitude, I am confident the world will witness yet another incredible World Cup in 2023."

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his delight at Odisha hosting the 2023 edition of the tournament, "Odisha has always been the cradle of hockey, and with the successful organising of the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, we showcased a very different side of our state. We have always had a very passionate crowd which supports the sport of hockey, and with the presence of world-class, top-of-the-line facilities in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, it swells my heart with great pride that Odisha will once again be celebrating the festival of hockey when we host the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup in January 2023."

