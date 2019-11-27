Nehru Cup Hockey: After A Ban, Trophy & Prize Money Also Withdrawn

After a blanket ban on the two finalists of Nehru Cup Hockey tournament - Punjab Police for four years and Punjab National Bank for two years for hooliganism and violence during the summit clash on Monday, the trophies and prize money given to the two teams have also been withdrawn on Wednesday.

In a statement from the organizers, a copy of which is with Republic TV, its mentioned:

"JNHT Society after seeing the Video clip minutely dismayed & disturb by the incident and behavior of the both Punjab Police and PNB teams and hence decided NOT to give Prize Money to both the teams, besides banning the Punjab Police and PNB for four years and two years respectively from further participation in the Nehru Hockey.

"This is to advise that after watching the clipping of the videos taken the during the Finals of 56 Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament minutely the Management Committee has decided as under :- 1. The Punjab National Bank team and Punjab Police have been barred from participating in the Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Hockey Tournament for a period of 2 years and 4 years respectively. 2. The prize money for the tournament has been withdrawn. 3. A copy of the Video is enclosed for your information for taking such further action by the Department as they may deem fit."

