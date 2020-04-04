Hockey India Donates Additional Rs 75 Lakhs To PM CARES Fund To Fight Against COVID-19

In a big step towards helping India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey India on Saturday announced an additional Rs 75 lakh towards the PM CARES Fund after a Rs 25 lakh contribution on April 1.

"In the wake of this crisis, it is the need-of-the-hour to step up and come together to stand with the Government of India who is doing everything they can to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, we have received tremendous support from the people of this country who have kept us motivated through various challenges. This is the time to give back to the people of India in whatever we can," Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India informed Republic TV over the phone.

A unanimous decision of the Executive Board

Rajinder Singh, Secretary-General, Hockey India reflected the President's thoughts and said, "Hockey India has always believed in helping those in need and I am proud that the Executive Board took this unanimous decision to contribute a total of Rs one crore towards the PM CARES Fund. With millions of Indian lives affected because of this pandemic, it was important for us to step up keeping in mind the interest of the nation."

Hockey India CEO Elena Norman further added, “Hockey India has been built by the nation and hence must do as much as we can for the nation during these testing times. We hope our contribution of Rs one crore to the fund will help provide vital facilities to those in need. With this, we support all heroic efforts being made to fight this pandemic.”

(Image Credits: PTI)