Tokyo Olympics: Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani's Father Credits Coach For Success

Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal's father has credited Baldev Singh (the player's coach) for his daughter's success at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana forward has been at the helm of affairs, leading the Indian women's hockey team to a historical win against world no. 2 Australia, earlier today.

Baldev Singh, a recipient of the Dronacharya Award and hockey coach is said to have trained Rani Rampal at the Shahbad Hockey Academy, where she started her hockey training at the age of nine and Rani Rampal's father believes that all credit is due to Baldev Singh who taught the player the nuances of the game.

"It's a very happy and proud moment for us. Our daughter (Rani) has created history. It all happened because of her coach Baldev Singh. I remember before leaving for Tokyo, she had said to me that she'll return with a medal," Rampal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rani Rampal's journey in hockey was not easy owing to financial struggles and coach Baldev Singh is said to have been the support system, with the coach said to have bought her kits, jerseys, equipment and even helped her with her dietary requirements.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's road to the semifinals:

Group stages:

The Netherlands vs India (Netherlands: 5 India: 1)

Germany vs India (Germany: 2 India: 0)

Great Britain vs India (Great Britain: 4 India:1)

Ireland vs India (Ireland: 0 India: 1)

India vs South Africa (India: 4 South Africa: 3)

Quarterfinals:

India vs Australia (India: 1 Australia: 0)

The Indian women's hockey team will now face World No. 5, Argentina in the semi-final on Wednesday. Argentina comes into this fixture having defeated Germany 3-0.

All eyes will be on India as they fancy their chances of making it to the finals and bringing home a gold medal and for Rani Rampal, the player will want her name up along the many other achievements, from being the youngest player in the national team during the 2010 World Cup, aged 15 to winning the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri, the player has done it all and an Olympic medal is now a stone's throw away.