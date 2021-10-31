Afghanistan Vs Namibia Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup Game In India, UAE & UK?

Afghanistan will be locking horns with Namibia in the ICC T20 World 2021 Super 12 clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Both teams would be hoping to register their second win of the tournament and thereby keep their semi-final hopes alive. After having started their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note against Scotland, Afghanistan suffered their first defeat against Pakistan on Friday while Namibia got the better of Scotland in an edge-of-the-seat thriller on Wednesday.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon's T20 World Cup Super 12 encounter, here are the live streaming details of Afghanistan vs Namibia and how the contest can be viewed in India and the rest of the world.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: How to watch the match in India?

The passionate cricket fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Namibia game on Star Sports Network, which has the right to telecast the tournament not just in the country but, also in nearby regions, including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan. Star is the official media partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Meanwhile, online audiences in India will be able to access the live streaming of the contest on Disney+ Hotstar.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: How to watch the match in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the Afghanistan vs Namibia game live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all the World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3.00 pm matches will start at 2.00 pm UAE time, while the 7.30 pm match will start at 6.00 pm UAE time.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Streaming: How to watch the match in the UK?

The Afghanistan vs Namibia match is being broadcast live across the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Network, which has purchased the rights to telecast the marquee event across the region. The matches will also be live-streamed for online audiences in the UK on the video-streaming platform NOW, a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3.30 pm IST matches will start at 11.00 am in the UK. The 7.30 pm matches will begin at 3.00 pm in the UK.