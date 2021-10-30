Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan Announces Retirement Midway Through T20 World Cup

In the latest development, former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket during the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. Asghar Afghan took to his Twitter handle and informed his fans that the match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup on October 31 will be the last time he will be donning Afghanistan's jersey. Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took to its Twitter handle and expressed its gratitude for the services of the 33-year-old cricketer.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board, in a series of tweets, wrote that it welcomes and respects the decision of Asghar Afghan, who holds the longest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals.

Afghanistan’s ex captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend Ms Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at @T20WorldCup.

1/1 pic.twitter.com/4nxfeoctjj — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021

@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.

1/2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021

Asghar Afghan has played six Tests, 114 ODIs and 74 T20Is for Afghanistan. The right-handed batter made his debut against Scotland in 2009. He played his first match in the longest format when Afghanistan locked horns with India in June 2018.

Fans smell 'something wrong' in the dressing room after Asghar Afghan's retirement

It is pertinent to mention here that the Afghan announcing his retirement midway through of the T20 World Cup has shocked his fans and many think that there is something wrong in the dressing room.

Afghan's decision to retire from international cricket comes a day after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the Super 12 match. During the press conference, Mohammed Nabi refused to comment after he was asked about the Taliban takeover.

Nabi had said, "Can we talk about cricket leaving aside the situation? It would be better if we talk about cricket. We are here for the World Cup after taking proper preparations. You may ask any questions related to cricket."

What's wrong in dressing room of Afghanistan team — 𝐿𝓊𝒸𝒾𝒻𝑒𝓇 (@LUCIFER_HEL) October 30, 2021

Whose decision? — Mrs. Cricket 🏏 (@cricketorian) October 30, 2021

Asghar Afghan has announced his retirement from international cricket and will play his final game for Afghanistan tomorrow



I still remember seeing him as the captain, in Afghanistan's first ever Test match and looking so proud! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/PdjuhE4DqT — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) October 30, 2021

Why Asghar Afghan so early of you career and quit you career in important ICC tournament? What the hell is going on for Afghanistan cricket team first @rashid quit captaincy and now Asghar Afghan will take retirement after match against Namibia.#afgVnam #Afghanistan #asghar pic.twitter.com/mRuoqsGlDw — Ronak RJ (Blue Tick) (@RonakRJ5) October 30, 2021

Afghanistan vs Namibia

Next in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage, Afghanistan will lock horns with Namibia and will be looking to bolster their chances to qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan, on Friday, were defeated by Pakistan after a valiant effort. Pakistan reached their target in 19 overs, a victory which consolidated their top spot in the points table and enhanced their semifinal chances, with minnows Scotland and Namibia up next for them.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten knocks in a splendid rearguard action steered Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for 6 after they were gasping at 76 for 6. However, Asif Ali's cameo, in the end, sealed the victory for Pakistan.

(Image: AP)