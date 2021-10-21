Brett Lee Picks 2 Indian Stars To Top The Batting & Bowling Charts In T20 World Cup

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee reckoned that India’s KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami could become the leading run-scorer and leading wicket-taker respectively in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Both Shami and Rahul performed well in the IPL as well as the warm-up matches for the Men in Blue against England and Australia.

Rahul made a 24-ball 51 against the Three Lions and followed it up with a well-made 39 against the Aussies, led by Aaron Finch. Shami did not play the game against Australia but picked up three wickets against England on Monday. Lee said that India, with their strong bowling and batting, are among the top contenders to win the mega event.

India are probably the favourites, says Brett Lee

"I think India are probably the favourites with their top four or five batters and their bowling attack. I have KL Rahul down as the top run-scorer in the tournament and Mohammed Shami to be the leading wicket-taker, purely going on the last few months, so, if they deliver and India have one of the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers, it's a good start," he stated.

Brett Lee is also wary of the challenge South Africa can pose to Australia in their Super 12 match on Saturday, October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"Players come and go, greats come and go. But when you play against a nation like South Africa, the respect is always there. We know they have some match-winners and that is where the T20 game will suit them. They have guys who can take the game away within four or five overs and it will be a real test," Lee concluded.

The Aussies won their first warm-up match against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by three wickets but lost to Virat Kohli’s India in their second game on Wednesday. The Proteas, on the other hand, will be going into the Super 12 on the back of back-to-back wins in the Warm-up matches first against Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan and Babar Azam’s Pakistan.

Image: @Instagram/ BRETTLEE_58