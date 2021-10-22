Dwayne Bravo Releases Song Featuring Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard Ahead Of T20 WC Opener

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has released a glimpse of his new song ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against England. Bravo's new song titled 'World Champions' features his teammates Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Fletcher, and Fabian Allen. The song will be released soon, according to Bravo, who shared a teaser on his official Instagram handle on Friday. The video shows Bravo grooving to the song along with Gayle, Pollard, Narine, Fletcher, and Allen.

Bravo will come into the T20 World Cup on the back of a brilliant season with Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2021. The 38-year-old played a total of 11 matches for CSK and picked up 14 wickets at an average of 18.78. CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the final, where Bravo picked 1 wicket in 4 overs to help his side lift its fourth title.

As far as the T20 World Cup is concerned, the current world champions lost both their warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan, respectively. While Pakistan demolished West Indies' batting attack for a low total and then chased down the target with ease, Afghanistan posted a mammoth target to the 2016 title winners, which they failed to reach.

West Indies will officially start their T20 World Cup campaign against England on Saturday, following which they will lock horns against South Africa on October 26.

West Indies' T20 World Cup squad

Batting is the main strength of the West Indies cricket team in this edition of the ICC T20 World Cup as they have the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons in the top-order. Their strong middle-order comprises of the likes of skipper Kieron Pollard and the hard-hitting Andre Russell, while Dwayne Bravo can do some damage in the lower-order. The West Indies team is blessed with many exceptional power-hitters and it gives them the confidence to post big totals.

West Indies' squad for T20 World Cup: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr. Travelling reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie.

Image: DwayneBravo/Instagram

