England Vs Bangladesh Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

England is set to face Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played on Wednesday, October 27 at Shaikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST. Here's a look at England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK. Read on to know the details of how to watch T20 WC match online.

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in India?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

ENG vs BAN: How to watch the T20 WC match online?

To watch the match online, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to catch England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in UAE?

Fans in UAE can catch all the action on the OSN channel, while Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming can be watched on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3.00 pm matches will start at 2.00 pm GMT, while the 7.30 pm match will start at 6.00 pm GMT.

T20 World Cup 2021: Where to watch England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans can watch England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 3.30 pm IST matches starting at 11.00 am UK time. The 7.30 pm matches will begin at 3.00 pm UK time.

T20 World Cup 2021: ENG vs BAN preview

Having bowled out West Indies over for 55 in their opening match, England will be confident of registering their second win of the Super 12 stage when they take on Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Bangladesh meanwhile was rocked in round one by Scotland before making it to the Super 12 stage. They faced Sri Lanka in their first match and despite posting a strong total on the board, they failed to defend the total. The loss in the upcoming match against Englnd will make their chances of progressing to the next round more tricky.



Image: Twitter/@T20WorldCup