ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies's Full Schedule And Complete Squad For The Tournament

Defending champions West Indies would not only be hoping to successfully retain their title but also lift the trophy for a record third time in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup kicked off last Sunday with a few teams including the likes of the 2014 winners Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, etc. battling it out in the group stages to earn a place in the Super 12.

Meanwhile, the teams who will be directly seen in action during the Super 12 stages including the Windies are playing two warm-up games each. Since the West Indies are the title-holders, here's a look at their complete schedule and squad details as they look forward to leaving the Gulf as the T20 world champions.

West Indies T20 World Cup Schedule

The West Indies cricket team will kickstart their campaign against their 2016 final opponents England at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, October 23 after which they will be up against South Africa on October 26 at the same venue.

The Kieron Pollard-led side will then travel to Sharjah to face the runner-up of Group B in a day game on October 29 before heading to Abu Dhabi to play their last two remaining fixtures. The two-time winners will face the winner of Qualifier 1 on November 4 and then lock horns with Australia in their final Super 12 game on November 6.

West Indies went on to lose both their warm-up matches to Afghanistan and the 2009 champions Pakistan respectively.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie.

CWI announces squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021🏆 #MissionMaroon #T20WorldCup



World Cup Squad details⬇️https://t.co/qoNah4GTZS pic.twitter.com/IYGQNBobgi — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 9, 2021

Windies in T20 World Cup

The West Indies are placed in Group 1 which happens to be the 'Group of Death' featuring the likes of the 2010 winners England, Australia, and South Africa and it would be very interesting to see which of the two teams will succeed in making it to the semi-finals after the conclusion of the Super 12 stages.