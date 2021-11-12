Justin Langer On Warner's Dead-ball Six Vs Pakistan; 'One Of The Best Things I Have Seen'

Australia defeated Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. It was a tough fixture as Australia had to chase down 177, but a marvellous knock from Matthew Wade helped them over the line. David Warner scored a quickfire 49 runs off 30 balls and amidst that, he hit a dead ball for a six.

Mohammad Hafeez was bowling and the ball seemed to slip from his hand as he attempted to ball and it bounced twice before Warner shifted a little to his right and smashed the ball for a huge six. Many people, including Gautam Gambhir, criticised Warner for hitting that shot as usually batsmen tend to leave the ball and it is given as a no-ball by the umpire. However, Australia's head coach Justin Langer has come out and said that the shot was 'one of the best things' he had ever seen in the game of cricket.

"Oh my gosh! it's one of the best things I have ever seen in the game of cricket. I don't think anyone would have the instincts to do that," Langer told reporters.

He then explained that most people would have no idea what to do as it is a no-ball but Warner had the talent and ability to lift the dead ball all the way up for a six.

"Most people would not have been sure what to do. It's a no ball and then to have the talent and ability to hit it for six, unbelievable. And then he walked of course when he nicked it, so anyone thinks it to be unsportsmanlike, probably evens it up a bit," added Langer.

Too much noise in the stadium at the T20 World Cup match

Soon after the incident, David Warner walked back to the pavilion after he was given out for what appeared to be a nick however, replays and ultra-edge confirmed that the ball did not touch the bat as it passed by and into the keeper's hands but it was too late by then. Neither Warner nor Glenn Maxwell, who was at the non-striker's end, heard it and asked for DRS and Justin Langer addressed the incident.

"So much noise out there last night, honestly it was like a rock concert," Langer said. "I think we have all talked about it. He was surprised. Maxi was surprised, he was his partner when saw it on the replays later on in the innings. We will work through that."

