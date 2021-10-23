Kieron Pollard Says Team Watched '16 Finals Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2021 Opener; Here's Why

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard revealed that the team had watched their 2016 T20 World Cup success ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign opener against England at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. In the 2016 final that was contested at the iconic Eden Gardens, England seemed to be in the driver's seat before the Windies found an unlikely hero in the form of Carlos Brathwaite who clobbered four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in a nail-biting final over.

Coming back to the 2021 tournament, the defending champions lost both their warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively.

Kieron Pollard on West Indies' preparations for T20 World Cup 2021 opener

"In terms of personnel, to say 2016 will have a big impact, I don't think so. But it will definitely be at the back of their minds, what Carlos did in the four deliveries in the last over is unbelievable," said Pollard in an ICC release.

"As a team, we actually saw it last night and it brought goosebumps back to us. For us to be in that situation and get over the line, it shows the never-say-die attitude. As a team, we look forward to trying to replicate winning the entire tournament. Those sorts of moments stick with us", he added.

"Hopefully we can go out and play good cricket so we are in a situation where we are in the final so we can have some memories going forward. but I don't think it will have much bearing on the game because it's another game of cricket, that situation was totally different, being a final," he added.

2016 T20 WC Final

The Windies restricted England to a manageable total of 155/9 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first. In reply, the 'Calypso Boys' looked in all sorts of trouble after they were reduced to 11/3 as big-hitters Chris Gayle and Lendl Simmons were dismissed early. However, Marlon Samuels anchored the innings with a stellar knock of an unbeaten 85.

Despite Samuels' heroics the ball seemed to be in England's court with 19 needing off the final over that was bowled by Ben Stokes. Nonetheless, history was made when Carlos Brathwaite clobbered Stokes for four consecutive sixes to pull off one of the most incredible wins in the history of world cricket. Samuels was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid innings under pressure.

(With inputs from ANI)