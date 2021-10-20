India Vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: Early Breakthrough For India

Team India will square off against Australia in their second warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

India comes into this fixture having defeated England by seven wickets in their first warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Australia too comes into this clash having edged past New Zealand in their warm-up game.

The Men in Blue will look to finalize their starting XI going into the Super 12s. During their warm-up game against England India used only five bowlers with Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja not being involved.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ensured they bowled tight lines and contained the English batters while Mohammed Shami was the star bowler picking up three wickets but went way for 40.

Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a poor day at the office, conceding 43 runs and 54 runs off their four overs respectively. While Chahar picked up a wicket, Bhuvneshwar went wicketless. In today's warm-up game, the duo will continue to get some overs but need to make the most of the opportunity if they want to make it to India's XI.

For Australia, their focus will be on their batting which did not fare really well during the opening warm-up game with five players chipping in small cameos of 20+ runs to help the Aussies manage to chase down their target.

Taking about the venue for today's clash, the pitch at the ICC Academy Ground will be favourable to the batters. The ball does come quite nicely onto the bat and fans can expect a high-scoring contest.