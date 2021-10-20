India Vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: Early Breakthrough For India

Quick links:
Ravindra Jadeja introduced early into the attack struck off his first ball in the fourth over trapping the Aussies skipper Aaron Finch with his speed and accuracy.
Ravichandran Ashwin has given India a great start, first picking up the wicket of David Warner trapping him LBW before getting birthday boy Mitch Marsh off the first ball at the slips
Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant
Batters: KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma (C)
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins
Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan
Batters: KL Rahul (C), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aston Agar (VC)
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Ashwin, Pat Cummins
Rohit Sharma is captaining the Indian side today as Virat Kohli looks to get some rest ahead of India's clash against Pakistan.
At the toss, Australia have won and have decided to bat first!
The India vs Australia match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST. Here are the Live Streaming details as to Where and When to watch the T20 World Cup India vs Australia in India, UAE, and the UK.
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ishan Kishan (VC) Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Pat Cummins
Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa.
Team India will square off against Australia in their second warm-up match at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
India comes into this fixture having defeated England by seven wickets in their first warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While Australia too comes into this clash having edged past New Zealand in their warm-up game.
The Men in Blue will look to finalize their starting XI going into the Super 12s. During their warm-up game against England India used only five bowlers with Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja not being involved.
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin ensured they bowled tight lines and contained the English batters while Mohammed Shami was the star bowler picking up three wickets but went way for 40.
Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a poor day at the office, conceding 43 runs and 54 runs off their four overs respectively. While Chahar picked up a wicket, Bhuvneshwar went wicketless. In today's warm-up game, the duo will continue to get some overs but need to make the most of the opportunity if they want to make it to India's XI.
For Australia, their focus will be on their batting which did not fare really well during the opening warm-up game with five players chipping in small cameos of 20+ runs to help the Aussies manage to chase down their target.
Taking about the venue for today's clash, the pitch at the ICC Academy Ground will be favourable to the batters. The ball does come quite nicely onto the bat and fans can expect a high-scoring contest.